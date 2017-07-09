Why I Can Never Marry a Nigerian Man -Nollywood Actress - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Edem has said that she would never marry a Nigerian man.

She was speaking with Potpourri in an interview, revealing that many Nigerian men are not faithful.

According to her, she had dated some Nigerian men but the relationships turned sour.

“I don’t have a problem with Nigerian men but I just feel they are not right for me. I’ve been in one or two relationships with a Nigerian man, and I tried to make it work but it didn’t work, it didn’t favour me,” she said.

“Right now, I’m single and just patiently waiting for the right man to come my way. Nigerian men are not faithful.

“I’ve actually said I wanted to marry a White man right from when I was growing up. It’s not like Nigerian men are that bad but this is my own choice; it’s what I want; after trying two relationships with Nigerian men and it didn’t work for me, I gave up.”

