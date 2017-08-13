Cannabis cultivation: NDLEA arrests 3 farmers in Gombe State

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday said it had arrested three farmers in Kulani village, Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State for allegedly cultivating 160 Kilograms of Indian hemp.

The NDLEA Commandant in the state, Mr Aliyu Adole, told newsmen in Gombe on Saturday.

Adole said many farmers were involved in the cultivation of the weed in the state and the agency had been on their trail.

He said the agency had been monitoring the suspects before their arrest, adding, “this morning my boys went to the bush and brought them with the exhibits.’’

The commandant said the agency would continue to comb villages in the state to apprehend those involve in the cultivation of Cannabis.

He called on elders and leaders of communities in the state to prevail on their people to stop planting the weed and to report anyone involved in its farming to the agency.

One of the suspects told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was planting the weed because of poverty.

The suspect said he had been advised by his people to stop planting the weed but he refused to listen to them.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment