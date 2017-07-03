Why I Can't Go Home Even If I'm Released - Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Notorious billionaire kidnap kingpin and criminal mastermind, Chukwudumeme George Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans has revealed that he will rather remain in detention than go home if he’s granted bail.

The notorious kidnap kingpin who claimed he made over $7billion from the illegal trade further added that he will be in more trouble if released on bail.

Evans whose lawyer lost the case filed against against the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris and three others last week over the continued detention of his client revealed that he knows nothing about the lawsuits filed on his behalf.

Recall that Evans’ lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, had filed a case before the Federal High Court in Lagos against the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos Command and the Nigeria Police Force seeking the release of his client along with a N300 million demand for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.

Reacting to the suit filed on his behalf, Evans during an interview with Channels Television said the attempt to get him out of jail will put him in more trouble.

He said: “I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to fill a case on my behalf. All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy.”

He further added that he would deny his bail if allowed to go home by the police because those whom he had kidnapped and collected ransoms from would come after him and most likely attempt to kill him.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment