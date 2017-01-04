Car bomb wounds four UN guards in Somalia’s capital

A car bomb wounded no fewer than four UN guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said on Wednesday.

Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack.

Major Nur Osman, a police officer at the scene, told newsmen that they could confirm that four guards working for the United Nations were injured.

“The bomb was planted in a car parked in a garage outside facilities belonging to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP.

“We are behind the blast that injured at least three UN guards this morning,’’ al Shabaab’s spokesperson on military operations, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, said.

The militants often carry out such attacks in the capital in their fight to topple the Western-backed government and impose an strict interpretation of Islam on Somali territory. (Reuters/NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment