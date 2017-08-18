 Cardi B acquired a Bentley SUV and can't even drive - The Herald Nigeria

Cardi B acquired a Bentley SUV and can’t even drive

Bodak Yellow crooner, Cardi B recently purchased a 2017 Bentley Bentayga SUV for over $220,000 dollars even though she cannot even drive it.

The Love and Hip Hop star who is in a relationship with Migos star, Offset, said she bought the car because she is a rapper. Everybody knows rappers need to be seen in nice cars.

When her entourage asks her why she needs the super pricey car that she CAN’T EVEN DRIVE, Cardi’s reasoning is simple; she’s a rapper so she needs the car, license be damned.

She took out her phone and called her father to discuss a car she was about to buy: an orange Bentley Bentayga S.U.V. as she described it.

“To drive around Manhattan?” asked another member of her entourage, Marsha St. Hubert, a senior vice president of urban marketing at Atlantic Records. “To drive around Manhattan?”

“I am a rapper,” Cardi B said. “I need this car.”

Ms. Foster pointed out that she didn’t have a driver’s license.

“I don’t know how to drive,” Cardi B admitted.

