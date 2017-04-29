 Carlo Ancelotti Wins First Title In Germany - The Herald Nigeria

Carlo Ancelotti Wins First Title In Germany

Bayern Munich Carlo Ancelotti has won his first trophy in Germany – a title in a fourth top European league after his side thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 to clinch the Bundesliga for a record fifth straight season

It has been another season of domestic dominance for Bayern, who wrapped up their 27th championship with three games to go with a thumping win.

Ancelotti’s side have lost just twice in the league all season and were never troubled by out-of-sorts Wolfsburg who can still be relegated.

From the minute Austrian left-back David Alaba fired Bayern ahead from a free-kick, the destination of three points and the title was not in doubt.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice before half-time to make the second 45 minutes a formality, while Arjen Robben added a trademark shot after cutting in from the right.

