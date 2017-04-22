 Caroline Danjuma Confirms Oritsefemi's Secret Wedding, Reveals Wife - The Herald Nigeria

Caroline Danjuma Confirms Oritsefemi’s Secret Wedding, Reveals Wife

Following news of the secret wedding between Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi and his heartrob, Nabila, Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has confirmed the union.

Recall that news of the ‘Igbeyawo’ crooner’s secret wedding surfaced online with reports that he brought in the Magistrates to his Lekki home for the wedding.

Oritsefemi took to his social media page to also congratulate himself as he captioned one of the photos he shared “Mrs. O.”

The Nollywood actress and wife to Nigerian billionaire, Caroline Danjuma took to her Instagram page to congratulate the singer’s wife, Nabila Fash on her marriage.

Caroline wrote: “This is what I have always prayed for concerning you …to see you become a MRS and to become the wife and mother you have always wanted … I thank God for fulfilling your heart desires .. may God bless your home and union .. congratulations Mrs O ..”

