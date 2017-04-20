BB Naija: Caroline Danjuma Defends Kemen In Sexual Molestation Case Against Tboss, Narrates Experience - The Herald Nigeria

Following the brouhaha caused by the sexual molestation case involving Big Brother Naija housemates, Kemen and Tboss, there have been several reactions in the media with several parties taking sides inn the case.

The disqualification of Kemen from the competition after the sexual assault scandal further caused more reactions as some fans including singer, Tunde Ednut called the organisers of the show out for favoring Tboss to win the competition.

In the end, Efe won the competition but the case is yet to be put to rest as comedian, AY Makun and Helen Paul allegedly trivialized the incident during a concert in Warri which further sparked media outrage and reaction from the contestant’s brother, Chris.

In reaction to the scandal, Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma took to her social media page to publicly defend Kemen adding that she had experienced such before.

The mother of one further added that the stigma which comes with being called a molester is so huge that it should not be dished out on anybody just anyhow.

Read what she wrote below:

