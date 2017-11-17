The Los Angeles police, the South Bureau recovery team have placed a bounty on the head of a Nigerian criminal identified as Joseph Omaghomi a.k.a Jesse Green.

The 52-year-old is wanted for felonious crimes including identity theft and resisting arrest.

The Facebook page of the South Bureau Recovery team’s announced this, posting; “CA$H REWARD for information leading to the arrest of: Joseph Omaghomi (AKA Jesse Green)

ID#: 1695090 D.O.B.: 02/18/1965 Age: 52

Last Known Location(s): Highland, CA; Redlands , CA; Nigeria

Charge(s): Identity Theft; Felony Evading; Resisting Arrest

Call with info for Reward: 951-218-7799″

