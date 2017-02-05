Catholic Bishop seeks prayers for Buhari

Bishop Martins Uzoukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, on Sunday urged Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political differences to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to steer Nigeria to greatness.

Uzoukwu said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna shortly after Sunday service that praying for the president was necessary in view of the myriads of problems in the country.

“I specifically pray for our President to return back home safely to administer the affairs of our great country, we should all seek divine intervention in our nation’s socioeconomic and political activities.”

The bishop stressed that Nigerians must shun sentiments and support the government to move Nigeria out of its present predicament, adding that the prayers of all Nigerians is necessary in this respect.

He also called on Nigerians to always wish their leaders well, to enable them implement policies that would be beneficial to all.

Uzoukwu commanded President Buhari for demonstrating the political will in ending the senseless killings of Nigerians by the insurgents in the north east.

He said that Nigerians must assist the government and security agencies to tackle other crisis situations in Nigeria, in order to ensure peace, progress and political stability of the nation.(NAN)

