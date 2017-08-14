Catholic Church Reacts To Rev. Fr. Patrick Edet's Resignation From Priesthood - The Herald Nigeria

The Spiritual leader and Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Uyo, Bishop John Ayah has reacted to the resignation of radio evangelist and founder of the Grace Family, Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet from priesthood.

The Catholic Bishop in a letter which was addressed officially in response to the resignation of the cleric noted that all privileges associated to the Catholic Church has been withdrawn from the ex-priest pending the receipt of official word from the pope.

A copy of the letter was also forwarded to the Pope in Rome along with a copy of the resignation letter tendered by the cleric.

Rev Dr John Ayah in the letter which was read at St Patrick Catholic College, Afaha Inang, Uyo and other parishes, stated that any Catholic member who attends programmes held by the ex-Priest risks facing sanctions.

In the letter dated August 12, 2017, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, Rev Dr John Ayah noted that a priest does not just quit the Priesthood.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet had quit the priesthood which is supposed to be a lifetime service after 11 years stating that he was not at peace being a priest anymore.

Rev. Dr. John Ayah’s message reads: “Let those who make useless comments on social media continue,the Catholic church is a church guided by discipline and no form of rebellion of any kind shall be entertained.

“Even when Barr Enoidem resigned his appointment as a commissioner to contest election as legal adviser of PDP, he later returned to the cabinet because of course his resignation letter was rejected by his boss, Governor Udom Emmanuel and he returned to the cabinet until others were dissolved.

“So until the Pope accepts his resignation letter, he remains Rev. Fr. Patrick Edet. That is the cross he is bound to carry, after all, he took an oath to serve the church perpetual.”

