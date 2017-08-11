Cattle Breeders Association Vow To Continue Breaking Anti-Grazing Laws - The Herald Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has vowed to continue to challenge the anti-grazing laws introduced by the state government in the law court.

Recall that the anti-grazing laws became strict after incidence of Fulani herdsmen striking villagers and farm owners became rampant.

Speaking on the anti-grazing laws, the National Secretary of the association, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the largely uneducated pastoralists consider the anti-grazing laws, when implemented, as forcing them out of their ancestral and cultural way of earning a living.

He further added that the implementation of the laws will create yet another crisis in the country between the Fulani herdsmen and Nigerians.

Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma also noted that the apportioned grazing reserves in the country have been deserted and devastated through encroachment by farmers, destruction by desertification or neglect on the part of the government.

He said: “we are going to challenge this anti-grazing law in courts and some of us have taken the matter to international court because that is the only option left for us. This is a breach of the constitution and the fundamental human rights of our members. We are not against ranching. The pastoralist will embrace it but that cannot be right away but it will be overtime. You have to educate them to know the benefits of ranching.

“These pastoralists will take the law as something that is totally strange, a plot to take them away from what they inherited from their forefathers. They will see it as a failure on their part. If these grazing reserves that we have in the North can be maintained and rehabilitated, with the provision of boreholes and grasses, I see no reason why the pastoralist will continue to roam around’.

“We are sensitising our people to the need for them to remain peaceful; not to originate or look for trouble, not to encroach into peoples’ farms.”

