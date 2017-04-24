 Cause of Death of Isiaka Adeleke Revealed - The Herald Nigeria

Cause of Death of Isiaka Adeleke Revealed

The cause of the death of the first executive governor of Osun State, senator Isiaka Adeleke has been made public.

The senator reportedly died of overdose of painkillers.

The lifeless body of Adeleke was returned to LAUTECH Hospital, Osogbo, for an autopsy yesterday after his sudden death at the hospital on the orders of his younger brother, Adedeji Adeleke.

Reports that followed his death was that he had died of cardiac arrest, but the indigenes of his home town, Ede, insisted that they wanted to know the cause of his death on the assumption that his death was not natural.

According to Sahara Reporters, the politician did not die of poisoning but as a result of an overdose of painkillers intravenously administered on him.

The online media tweeted, “FLASH: Senator Isiaka Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of painkillers intravenously administered on him, according to pathologists.”

