Popular actress Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim have tied the knot in a court wedding yesterday.

The duo has been in a romantic relationship for a while now and was practically inseparable as they graced occasions together despite the heavy criticism from Juliet’s fans.

Juliet had waved away concerns during an interview in which she said she doesn’t want to be judged based on her decision and neither does she want to be made to feel like she can do better in terms of her relationship with Iceberg Slim.

The actress was once married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, a prominent Ghanian businessman, which lasted between 2010 to 2013.

See their photos:

