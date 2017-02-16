Census 2018: NPC begins training for area demarcators

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Thursday began the Phase III training for area demarcators ahead of the 2018 national census.

Dr Aliyu Daniel, the Federal Commissioner representing FCT in the commission, said that the head count would be conducted during the first quarter of 2018.

He urged council chairmen and traditional rulers in the FCT to assist the trainees to carry out their assignment successfully.

Daniel said that the commission was working with the Post-Master General of the Federation to introduce a zip code for easy identification, as practiced in the developed world.

He said that the commission was working assiduously to ensure that the census was conducted in line with international best practice.

“By the first quarter of 2018, we should be able to conduct a national. The last one was carried out in 2006 and it is usually conducted every 10 years.

“We are preparing to do a meticulous job to meet international standard and Nigeria is moving towards that category of zip code.

“We are aware of issues of migration and displacement and in order to get a good census;

we intend to do area demarcation,” he said. (NAN)

