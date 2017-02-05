Census might not be feasible in Nigeria this year – NPC Chairman

Mr Eze Duruiheoma, Chairman, National Population Commission, has said that conducting a national population census in Nigeria was not feasible this year.

Duruiheoma made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that there had to be a proclamation to the world by the President that Nigeria was about to conduct a census before the commencement of a national headcounts.

The chairman, who noted that census was not a one-man affair, said technical partners such as UNFPA were co-coordinators of donor agencies in making sure monies voted were utilised appropriately.

According to him, census is a development tool that requires serious attention and not a political exercise.

“We will achieve a credible census through use of biometrics such as a finger print of each respondent in order to avoid manipulation of figures.

“It will also help to avoid pitfalls of enumerating ghost people, as well as ensure planning for future development.

“Census will help plan for the future and as well as maximise goals of SDGs,” he said.

The chairman urged to Nigerians to demand a credible census as they did for political elections.

He therefore assured Nigerians of the commission’s commitment toward credible census. (NAN)

