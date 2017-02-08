Centre commences de-radicalisation campaign in IDP communities in Yob

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said it had commenced a campaign of de-radicalisation and counter-terrorism activities to support the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Yobe.

Mr Steve Amuda, the Programme Officer of the centre, stated this on Wednesday in Damaturu at a two-day workshop organised for clerics and youths.

Amuda said 60 clerics, youths, women and community stakeholders were targeted for training on countering violent extremism.

“The centre had last year trained 200 clerics on de-radicalisation and counter terrorism ideas preparatory to the resettlement of IDPs back to their communities.

“The project aims at supporting security agencies and Civil Society Organisations in developing counter-radical narratives of fundamentalist groups,” he said.

According to the Programme Officer, “the project renders support to communities by strengthening their capacity in developing counter radical ideologies”.

“It also supports intra and inter-community coordination in prevention and response to emergent radical cases,” he said.

Amuda also said that the programme would strengthen capacity of stakeholders “in prevention of radical views capable of breeding terrorism”.

“We are also concentrating on enhancing community engagement in the de-redicalisation process,” he said. (NAN)

MM/DO/AMY

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment