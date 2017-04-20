Certificate Scandal: Head Teacher Demoted To Gate Man In Cross River - The Herald Nigeria

A shocking sight was witnessed in Cross River State after an Head Teacher of Grade Level 13 was demoted to the post of a gate man on Grade Level 04.

According to National Helm, the Head Teacher with the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, along with 758 others were demoted to much lower grade levels due to the use of fake certificates to obtain job placements in the service.

Speaking on the demotion of the 759 students and discovery of over 700 ghost teachers, the Chairman of SUBEB in the state, Dr. Stephen Odey, noted that the fraudulent practices were uncovered during a recent screening by the board across the state.

The SUBEB Chairman further noted that the fake certificates have since been confiscated adding that no further action was taken to punish the teachers asides demotion and suspension of some of the culprits.

He however noted that measures to ensure the credibility of certificates presented by the new recruits into the teaching line have been put in place to avoid a repeat of past mistakes.

He further added that teachers with genuine certificates are being promoted to higher grade levels.

