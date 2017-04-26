 Cesc Fabregas Breaks Frank Lampard's Record - The Herald Nigeria

Cesc Fabregas Breaks Frank Lampard’s Record

Spanish midfielder, Cesc Fabregas who has had limited first team opportunities this season but on Tuesday his assist for Costa was the 103 he had managed in the Premier League.

He is now ahead of former Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and behind only Ryan Giggs in the league’s all-time rankings. The Welshman leads the way with a whopping 162.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge to see the Spaniard in action, alongside his father Frank Sr.

Meanwhile, Chelsea took another step closer to the Premier League title with a 4-2 win over a spirited Southampton side at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and a brace from Diego Costa extended the Blues’ lead over second-placed Tottenham to seven points.

Blues old boys Oriol Romeu and Ryan Bertrand netted against their former club but it was all in vain for Claude Puel’s side.

