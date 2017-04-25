Challenging My Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II - The Herald Nigeria

You have talked about at the slightest opportunity

You have challenged the authorities (traditional, religion n political ).I have seen it all over the Northern State Including your domain-Kano State.

I have seen children who should be in school, right on the street -under the scorching sun, heavy rains or freezing cold.

I have seen them in your State- a State that parades the richest Blackman on earth-Dangote, his uncle Dantata, Isiaku Rabiu, A.A.Rano, Ibrahim Tofa, Aliru Akilu n the Abachas etc.

My challenge- HRHSLS should put together an Education Summit -to fashion out a strategic focus that ‘ll end the menace of Almajiris & Out -of -school children, fund raisemost of whom are in the State of Kano.

HRHSLS should bring together wealthy people to fundraise and support the vision he has for northern children. Anything less of this ‘ll equal to ‘all-noise’ and no action.

When you do this, then even your critics ‘ll realize you mean business and ready to change the lives of millions of children from the North, especially those d Kano.

HRHSLS, You can set the pace for the rest of the North. You have the opportunity, the connection and the wealth. Time to show the world you have the WILL.

#GodblessmyEmirSLS

Not long but short n straight to the point

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment