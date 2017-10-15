Nigerian Singer and Tv personality, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka Charly boy has announced that his group would do daily sitouts till President Buhari tackles allegations of corruption among top officials.

He declared that his group, OurMumuDonDo will begin a sit-out from Tuesday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

According to him,

“In the light of disturbing developments and the insouciance of the Federal Government in fighting them, we shall commence a daily sit out at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, from Tuesday October 17th, 2017 to highlight these allegations of corruption against these and other top officials of the Buhari administration and strongly demand that President Buhari takes action against them in line with his anti-corruption campaign. The sit out will commence from 09:00am and will hold daily until the president moves to decisively tackle these issues.” We invite all Nigerians to participate in this sit out to compel the Federal Government to put a halt to the looting of the public purse and to prosecute all those found culpable of corruption. God bless Nigeria.

