Photos: Charly Boy Stoned, Escapes Mob Action At Wuse Market, Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Charly Boy who along with his co-conveners embarked on a protest demanding the return or resignation of the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly been stoned at the Wuse Market in Abuja.

The singer was reported to have narrowly escaped mob action from traders at the Wuse market.

The recent development comes after he fainted twice some days ago during one of the protests where protesters were pelted with water cannons and tear gas.

An eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident disclosed that the protest has also degenerated into an ethnic battle as the Hausas and Igbos have started stoning each other at the popular market.

The PDP former Youth leader, Deji Adeyanju took to his Twitter page to write: “We just went to Wuse market for mobilization against 100 days event tomorrow & a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us.

“Charly Boy came to this market with some cameramen doing his protest here.

“I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth,” a trader at the market said.

“They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him.”

Security operatives were reported to have fired gunshots in the air to rescue Charly Boy.

