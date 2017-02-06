OurMumuDonDo: Charly Boy, Lagos Police Commissioner Spotted At The Nationwide Protest - The Herald Nigeria

Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has led a massive crowd heading to the National Stadium for the planned nationwide protest.

Recall that he had earlier shown support for the planned Enough is Enough rally which was organised by Nigerian musician, Tu Face and his patner, Enough is Enough group.

However, TuFace Idibia pulled out of the protest at the last minute stating security concerns as his reason.

See photos of Charly boy and the Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni at the rally:

