Charly Boy Is A Thoughtless Old Fool - Journalist - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian journalist and Editor with a Nigerian news platform has slammed Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy.

The reaction of the editor comes following the protest led by Charly Boy and his co-conveners against the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Recall that Charly Boy and other protesters had taken to the streets of Abuja some days ago to demand the return of the Nigerian president or his resignation from office.

Wale Ojo however took to his social media page to lambast Charly Boy whom he described as a thoughtlessness old fool that has allowed himself to be used by corruption in staging a shameful protest.

Wale Ojo on his Instagram page wrote:

The face of Shameless Charly Boy !

Charly Boy is what a Yoruba call adagbamadanu, a thoughtlessness old fool who allowed himself to be used by corruption in staging a shameful protest purporting to force an ailing and recuperating man home irrespective of his state of health !

I am not saying ,he Charly Boy and his gangsters have no right to stage a protest , even they can go naked but such an effort should be for sensible reason not to force a not yet certified medically okay person home.

This is stupidity bordering on insanity

Charly Boy and his gang of misfits are shameless goons – Wale Ojo Lanre

