I was Charmed and Could Not Walk For Over Two Years - Femi Branch - The Herald Nigeria

Evil people are everywhere, we need to be careful with the kind of people we move around with.

Femi Branch, Nollywood actor, director, producer, writer and poet, was recently a victim of such evil men and he has now recounted his ordeal after the incident.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed how God saved him from the evil people who put something in his shoe that made him almost paralyzed after wearing it.

Read his post below;

“And probably cos he knew my love for shoes, the enemy tried to take my feet away in December 2011. For two years I couldn’t walk, I had to be carried to bathe, to ease myself and all what not.

I saw almost all I had just to get by since I couldn’t work. But God who sits on high and directs the affairs of men, who loved me way more than my enemies could fathom, laughed them to scorn!

I not only discovered the efficacy of prayers but also discovered just how many ‘True Friends’ I had. And two horrible accidents later, not only am I walking again today, but to the glory of the most High, I walk in style. Gbogbo eyin enemies, eni duro!!!!! @tundekamali @sunkanmiadebayo @akoredesalam @blessingegbe1 Thanks for being priceless vessels in God’s healing hands”

