Cheating wife burns husband after being caught, kills children - The Herald Nigeria

A Malawian Revenue Officer MRA is battling for his life after suffering incendiary burns caused by his wife.

According to Zambezi Reporters, the man was on a night shift (22hrs-06hrs) but feeling unwell and decided to return back home early after being attended to at the clinic.

When he got to his house, he found a strange car parked in his yard and his little investigations quickly revealed the wife was with another man in his house.

The stunned wife who didn’t know that the husband would return home at that hour of the night, begged for mercy and pleaded with the husband to forgive her.

But the husband told the cheating wife to leave his house peacefully. The wife however requested to be allowed to leave in the morning as it would be dangerous to leave in the night.

The husband allowed her to stay the night in the house and he slept in the children’s bedroom. Later the man woke up to a burning fire that burnt his two children to death and almost killed him.

It has now been confirmed that the cheating wife attempted to burn him to death than suffer the shame awaiting her in the morning.

Investigations point to a gallon full of petrol from the garage she used to light the house. The woman has been arrested for arson and murder of the children.

