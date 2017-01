The beautiful Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 winner, Nneke Somto, over the weekend in Port Harcourt hooked up with her predecessors, Face of CandyCity 2014 winner, Joyce Work and 2015 winner, Ilechukwu Onyinye, fondly called Sassy Somma, for a photo shoot at Jojos touch studio, to create a moment, and yes they looked beautiful as always.

See photos from the shoot below;

