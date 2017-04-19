Check Out Full List Of Names Of Osborne Tower Occupants As Released By EFCC - The Herald Nigeria

In a recent development to the quest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to determine the true ownership of the $50million found in one of the Osborne tower apartments in Ikoyi last week, the full list of the owners of the apartments released.

The building, located at 16 Osborne Road in Ikoyi, has nine floors of 19 Apartments and two penthouses. It is owned by a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Ahmed Muazu, who retained for himself the penthouses, 10A and B; as well as Apartments 11A and 11B.

Since the raid became publicized, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has laid claim to the funds, with its Director-General Ayodele Oke indicating that stashed cash for covert operations authorized by President Goodluck Jonathan during his tenure.

SaharaReporters, however, reported on Monday that Mr. Oke’s wife, Folashade was the woman who was discreetly ferrying the money into the apartment

According to the apartment ownership list obtained by SaharaReporters, other owners include;

1Aa – former Guaranty Trust Bank chairman, Fola Adeola.

1BN -former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and his wife

2A – Ahmed Kida

2B – Ahmed Kida but apartment occupied by Esther Ogbue (a recently retired MD of NNPC)

3A – Kayode Sonaike

3B – Sterling Assets

4A and 4B – Leo Stan Ekeh

5A – Sterling Bank

5B – Damian Dodo, SAN

6A – Mo Abudu

6B – Career Terminal and Logistics Ltd.

7A – Mr. and Mrs. Edo-Osagie (Daughter of PDP Chieftain Anthony Anenih and her husband)

7B – Chobe Ventures Limited (Controlled by Folashade Oke, wife of DG, NIA) apartment where $50m was found by EFCC)

8A – Chikki Foods

8B – Mr. Balogun

9A – Damian Dodo, SAN

9B – Alhaji Tukur

10 A & B – Ahmed Muazu

11 A & B – Ahmed Muazu.

The NIA has claimed that it warehoused the funds at the apartment, which is under the control of the wife of its DG, as a “transit” arrangement, as it planned to move it to a more permanent location.

