Check out the Marvel Infinity War Teaser That has Got the Whole World Talking - The Herald Nigeria

Marvel Fans, Rejoice!

In the wake of the highly acclaimed Marvel: Civil War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is preparing another blockbuster sequel that promises to keep on the edge of our seats with our eyes glued to the screen with the Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is a planned sequel to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The film will be the nineteenth movie set in the MCU as well as the seventh in Phase Three. The movie is set to be released on May 4, 2018.

Thanos will serve as the main antagonist of the film, with the plot revolving around the Infinity and the six Infinity Stones.

The video below is a teaser of the upcoming movie

