The man behind the Halleluyah Challenge who through him, many called to God and He answered.

Nathaniel Bassey is a Music Minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. His parish is City of David located at Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos. He has a cute family, wife and kids. May God continually bless him.

Amen!!

