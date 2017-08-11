Check Out America's Priciest Hotel Room at N9.9m per night (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria

Feel like splashing the cash? Feel like spending wantonly without a thought for consequences? Well then, the Ty Warner suite located in the Four Seasons hotel New York is just the place for you.

A hotel since 1993, the 52-storey I.M. Pei-designed building was bought by Ty Warner (the billionaire who made his fortune from Beanie Babies toys) in 1999. He set about creating an unparalleled penthouse suite that would serve as his private New York pied-à-terre, before electing to instead make it available to guests.

At $50,000 a night which amounts to just under N10m, you get the space.

At 400 square metres (4,300 sq ft) it is palatial in New York terms and about the size of an NBA basketball court. If you do decide to shoot some hoops, be careful not to damage the bespoke artisanal pieces that litter the suite, or the grand piano.

You also get a 56 square metre bedroom with finishing touches like Thai silk with 22 carat gold threads, the suite comes with its own private elevator, a 24-hour private butler, a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce, an art concierge (to guide you through the hotel’s collection) and a personal trainer.

Funny thing is, it isn’t even the most expensive room in the world. The Ty Warner suite only comes third in a ranking that is headed by the Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva. Here a stay will cost SFr60,000 (about N12m) per night.

Check out photos of the suite below:

