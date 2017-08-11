Check out the world's most expensive wedding rings and their owners

Engagement rings come in different forms and styles. They are usually beautiful and special. The woman cherishes it and always want the very best as an item.

The Elite, Celebrities and Royal couples always have the largest and most expensive rings.

Let us check out the 10 world’s most expensive engagement rings ever and the celebrity couple that has them.

10. Princess Diana :The ring originally belongs to Princess Diana, but has been given to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge .It has a blue 18-carat sapphire and white diamond ring. It’s value is estimated to be $137,200.

9. Anna Kournikova: The pretty star wears this beautiful centred pear cut 11-carat pink diamond with a trillion stone on each side. She was gifted by Enrique Iglesias and has a value of $2.5million

8. Catherine Zeta-Jones : Catherine received the 10-carat, marquise -shaped diamond that was set horizontally instead of vertically. It is surrounded by 28 diamonds. The ring was purchased by Michael Douglas and has a value of $2.5million.

7. Jacqueline : This very special engagement ring was purchased by Aristotle Onassis. She wore the ring only twice as most times it was locked away in a bank vault .it has a 40-42 carat Lesotho III diamond. The price is at $2.6 million.

6. Melania Knauss :Donald Trump gave Melania a beautiful 15-carat emerald cut diamond set on a platinum basket and surrounded by a leaf design. The value is $3million.

5. Jennifer Lopez : The musician’s husband , Marc Anthony, gifted her with an 8.5-carat blue diamond designed by Neil Lane. Though they are no longer married, the ring is one of her most prized possessions. It is valued at $4million.

4. Grace Kelly : Prince Rainier, gave Grace a 10.47 emerald-cut diamond, that is centred between two diamond baguettes. The value is $4.06million.

3. Paris Hilton :An Engagement ring was given to Paris by Paris Latsis. The ring was made of 24-karat white gold and featured a rectangular diamond in the centre between two triangular baguettes. It is valued at $4.7 million.

2. Beyonce : Jayz, Beyonce’s husband picked a flawless 18 carat diamond that is octagon -cut and set in platinum. The quality of the diamond is so good that it was certified as an exceptional premium stone. The ring’s value is $5million.

1.Elizabeth Taylor: Richard Burton, gave Elizabeth the most expensive ring in the world. The ring is a 33.19 caret type II, certified exceptional diamond. The diamond is an Asscher -cut and has a large cutlet facet. It is valued at $8.8million.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment