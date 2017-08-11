 Check out the world's most expensive wedding rings and their owners

Engagement rings come in different forms and styles. They are usually  beautiful  and special. The woman cherishes it and always want the very best as an item.

The Elite, Celebrities  and Royal couples always have the largest and most expensive rings.

Let us check out the 10 world’s most expensive  engagement rings ever and the celebrity couple that has them.

10. Princess Diana :The ring originally  belongs to Princess Diana, but has been given to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge .It has a blue 18-carat sapphire and white  diamond  ring. It’s value is estimated  to be $137,200.

10-300x255

 

9. Anna Kournikova: The pretty star wears this beautiful  centred  pear cut 11-carat pink diamond with a trillion stone on each side. She was gifted by Enrique Iglesias and has a value of $2.5million

9-300x150

 

8. Catherine Zeta-Jones : Catherine received the 10-carat,  marquise -shaped diamond that was set horizontally instead of vertically. It is surrounded  by 28 diamonds. The ring was purchased  by Michael Douglas  and has a value  of $2.5million.

8-300x262

7. Jacqueline : This very special  engagement  ring was purchased by Aristotle Onassis. She wore the ring only twice as most times it was locked away in a bank  vault .it has a 40-42 carat Lesotho III diamond. The price is at $2.6 million.

7-300x184

 

6. Melania Knauss :Donald Trump gave Melania  a beautiful 15-carat emerald cut diamond set on a platinum basket and surrounded  by a leaf design. The value is $3million.

6-300x300

5. Jennifer Lopez : The musician’s  husband , Marc Anthony,  gifted her with an 8.5-carat blue diamond  designed  by Neil Lane. Though they are no longer married, the ring is one of her most prized possessions. It is valued at $4million.

5-225x300-1

 

4. Grace Kelly : Prince  Rainier, gave Grace a 10.47 emerald-cut diamond, that is centred between two diamond baguettes. The value is $4.06million.

4-281x300

 

3. Paris Hilton :An Engagement ring was given to Paris by Paris Latsis. The ring was made of 24-karat white gold and featured a rectangular diamond in the centre between two triangular  baguettes. It is valued at $4.7 million.

3-200x300

 

2. Beyonce : Jayz,  Beyonce’s husband picked  a flawless  18 carat diamond that is octagon -cut and set in platinum. The quality  of the diamond  is so good that it was certified  as an exceptional premium stone. The ring’s value is $5million.

2-300x225

 

1.Elizabeth Taylor: Richard  Burton, gave Elizabeth  the most expensive  ring in the world. The ring is a 33.19 caret type II,  certified  exceptional  diamond. The diamond is an Asscher -cut and has a large cutlet  facet. It is valued at $8.8million.

1-300x230

 

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

