Michael Sean, the son of former Zimbabwe’s former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will be sworn in as president following the resignation of Robert Mugabe on Tuesday has shared photos of his flamboyant lifestyle.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, a Zimbabwean politician, who is due to be sworn in as President of Zimbabwe on 24 November 2017, is a longtime ally of former President Robert Mugabe and a senior member of the ruling ZANU–PF party.

Mnangagwa served as Vice President of Zimbabwe from 2014 until his dismissal in November 2017, shortly before the November coup d’état against Mugabe.

Some of the photos shows Micheal displaying wads of dollar notes and exotic ride, see pictures below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

