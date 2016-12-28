 See Stunning Photos Of Toke Makinwa's Beautiful Sisters - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

See Stunning Photos Of Toke Makinwa’s Beautiful Sisters

toke-makinwa

Nigerian OAP, vlogger and fashionista, Toke Makinwa has had a great year all round in 2016.

The OAP who had her fair share of controversy also published her book, On Becoming which sold out hours after it was released and gushed about her new man, Seun Kuti, a US-based Nigerian who threw her a surprise birthday party.

Overall, according to the media personality, she is in a better place.

In celebration of the festive season, photos of the OAP with her look-alike sisters have surfaced online.

Her siblings include, mother of one and her elder sister, Ronke, Busayo, her younger sister and her brother, Femi.

See photos of the beautiful sisters below:

toks-sister

toks-sister

toks-sister

toks-sister

toks-sister

toks-sisters

toks-sisters

