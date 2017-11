Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel who had his traditional wedding few months ago, with his longtime girlfriend Teena, has released Pre-wedding photos.

The couple held their traditional marriage ceremony in Nnewi, Anambra state in a star-studded ceremony.

Daniel proposed to Teena a few months ago on his birthday, May 22, 2017.

See their Pre-wedding photos:

