Chelsea beat Spurs 4-2 to reach FA Cup final

Eden Hazard came off the bench to make the decisive contribution as Chelsea won an FA Cup semi-final classic against Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley on Saturday.

Hazard had been rested, along with Diego Costa, as Chelsea manager Antonio Conte shuffled his pack.

This was needed against a Spurs side high on confidence after closing to within four points of their London rivals in the Premier League title race.

But he emerged as substitute to help settle an enthralling encounter.

Willian, in for Hazard, gave Chelsea the lead with a fine free-kick after five minutes but Harry Kane levelled for Spurs with an instinctive stooping header.

Later on, the Brazilian put Conte’s side back in front from the penalty kick spot just before the break after Son Heung-Min fouled Victor Moses.

Spurs seemed to have the momentum after Dele Alli converted Christian Eriksen’s brilliant pass seven minutes after half-time.

Just after this, Hazard was introduced as Chelsea’s trump card, along with Costa, on the hour.

The Belgian drove powerfully past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after 75 minutes.

Nemanja Matic set up an appearance alongside Arsenal or Manchester City in the FA Cup final with a spectacular drive five minutes later.(NAN)

