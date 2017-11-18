Chelsea hit 4 past West Brom

Antonio Conte celebrated his 50th English Premier League game as manager by watching his Chelsea side hammer West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The result made it four straight league defeats for the Baggies, in spite of starting well and having an early goal ruled out for offside.

But once Alvaro Morata drilled home the rebound from an Eden Hazard shot to give the Blues the lead in the 17th minute, they never looked back.

Morata turned provider six minutes later, his slick backheel putting Eden Hazard on to round Foster and make it 2-0.

An unmarked Marcos Alonso deftly volleyed home a Cesc Fabregas free kick to make it 3-0 before halftime.

Hazard drifted in from the left to hammer home his second in the 62nd minute to cap a dominant Chelsea performance.

The result heaped the pressure on West Brom manager Tony Pulis, who has not seen his side win since a 1-0 victory at Burnley in August.

