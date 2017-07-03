 Chelsea Legend, John Terry Joins Championship Team, Aston Villa - The Herald Nigeria

Chelsea Legend, John Terry Joins Championship Team, Aston Villa

Chelsea legend,  John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer.

 

The club owner, Dr. Tony Xia confirmed the capture of the Englishman on Twitter.

 

Recall that Terry who captained the Blues to a heroic UEFA Champions League crown,  called time on his Chelsea career at the end of last season.

 

The defender made 609 appearances for the North London club in his 21-years stay.

 

He won  five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, and the Europa League.

 

Terry moved to the Championship team in search of more laurels and playing time as he was a bit-part player with the Atonio Conte’s  men, last campaign.

The deal will be officially announced soon.

