Chelsea Win 12th Straight Game; Set New Club Record - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins.

Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner.

Eden Hazard capped an impressive display by making it 2-0 from the spot after he was brought down by Simon Francis.

Chelsea added a third goal deep in injury time when Pedro’s shot hit Steve Cook and the ball span over the line.

Bournemouth’s best chance saw substitute Benik Afobe denied by Thibaut Courtois but the Cherries ended up well beaten.

