Chelsea Win Big - The Herald Nigeria

Chelsea Win Big

Premier League leaders Chelsea took a big step towards clinching the title as three second-half goals saw them overcome Everton at Goodison Park.

Pedro’s 25-yard stunner, Gary Cahill’s close-range finish and Willian’s tap-in kept Antonio Conte’s side four points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who beat Arsenal 2-0 later on Sunday.

It means the Blues could drop three points in their remaining four games and still claim a second title in three years, even if Spurs win all of their remaining fixtures.

Chelsea had to be patient, with Pedro’s left-footed, long-range strike not coming until the 66th minute.

Cahill sealed the win when Maarten Stekelenburg parried Eden Hazard’s free-kick onto the onrushing defender, before Willian slotted home from Cesc Fabregas’ cutback.

Everton had started brightly in a game that opened at breakneck speed, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin going closest to scoring when he struck the post from a tight angle.

Manchester City’s draw at Middlesbrough means Ronald Koeman’s side, in seventh, are eight points adrift of the top four with three games left.

