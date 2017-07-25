Chester Bennington: Coroner’s Report Reveals Cause Of Death

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has officially released a report on what led to the death of Chester Bennington.

Bennington, the lead singer for Linkin Park, was found dead at his Los Angeles home earlier this month.

According to the report, his death was as a result of suicide by hanging.

The case is now officially closed since the cause of Chester Bennington’s death has been ascertained

Linkin Park and Chester Bennington’s fans throughout the world are still in a state of shock on why their hero/idol will chose to end his life in that manner.

The 41-year old singer is survived by his wife, Talinda Bennington and they habe three children (their son Tyler and twin daughters Lila and Lily).

Bennington also has three children from a previous relationship.

