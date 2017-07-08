 My Reaction When I Learnt I'll Be A Father At 28 - 9ice - The Herald Nigeria

My Reaction When I Learnt I’ll Be A Father At 28 – 9ice

Nigerian singer, 9ice, born Akande Abolore has revealed his reaction to being a father at 28.

The artiste while speaking during a chat with showtime revealed that he was scared when he learnt he’ll be a dad.

9ice, father of four, whose first child was with his ex-wife, Tony Payne, revealed that he was scared at the time because he was too young to be a father. He noted that he was not emotionally ready to handle the responsibilities.

He said: “When news of my first child’s pregnancy got to me, I was gripped with fear because I thought I was too young to father a child.

“I was just 28-years old at that time so I wasn’t really prepared emotionally or otherwise, I felt I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment.”

He added: “When my son was finally born, it became clear to me that his birth was not a mistake; this was what actually inspired me to write and sing the song No be mistake.”

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

