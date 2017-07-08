My Reaction When I Learnt I'll Be A Father At 28 - 9ice - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, 9ice, born Akande Abolore has revealed his reaction to being a father at 28.

The artiste while speaking during a chat with showtime revealed that he was scared when he learnt he’ll be a dad.

9ice, father of four, whose first child was with his ex-wife, Tony Payne, revealed that he was scared at the time because he was too young to be a father. He noted that he was not emotionally ready to handle the responsibilities.

He said: “When news of my first child’s pregnancy got to me, I was gripped with fear because I thought I was too young to father a child.

“I was just 28-years old at that time so I wasn’t really prepared emotionally or otherwise, I felt I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment.”

He added: “When my son was finally born, it became clear to me that his birth was not a mistake; this was what actually inspired me to write and sing the song No be mistake.”

