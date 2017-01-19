Child survival issues to top agenda at PAN summit

The Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) says it will promote child survival issues at its 2017 Annual Conference in Kaduna scheduled for Jan. 24 to 28.

A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicates that PAN had chosen “Consolidating child health development in Nigeria through SDGs; Gainers and Gaps of the MDGs”, as theme for the conference, which is the 48th.

A major highlight of the five-day event, which has been billed for the Department of Paediatrics, ABU, Teaching Hospital, Zaria, is a health awareness walk, with the theme: “Support Child Health”.

“The 2017 meeting promises to be at the cutting edge of technological advancements in paediatrics,.

“PAN envisions a world where every child is born with equitable and optimal chance to survive, grow and develop”, the association said, in its statement , signed by Prof. G.O. Ogunrinde and Prof. A.A. Orogade, Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the Local Organising Committee.

The statement added that the meeting would articulate areas of support for government and other stakeholders in the review, implementation, supervision, monitoring and evaluation of child survival strategies and policies in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the association has more than 600 medical doctors and nurses who specialise in the care of children. (NAN)

