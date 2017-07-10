Children Of Ex-NBA Boss React To Report That Their Mother Died After 28 Years Of Vicious Domestic Abuse - The Herald Nigeria

The children of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) have debunked reports that their mother, Ranti Dauda died as a result of 28 years of domestic abuse.

Recall that activists had taken to their online platforms last week to allege that the mother of six endured years of suffering in her husband’s house.

In reaction to the claims, the children of the deceased denied the comments nothing that they were all false.

Two of the children of the deceased, Paul and Benedict, who signed the statement on behalf of others noted that although the relationship between their parents had its trying moments, issues between their parents never degenerated to a level where their mother had to suffer domestic violence in the hands of their father.

The children further threatened to take all “necessary steps” against the persons who published such “defamatory remarks” which was aimed at tearing their family and its image apart.

The statement further noted: “We categorically debunk such fallacious rumours which are to the effect that our dear mother died as a result of years of being subject to domestic violence for a period of 28 years are published by several blogs and social media outlets.”

The deceased was reported to have died last week, July 6, of heart attack in a hospital in Kaduna.

She died at the age of 54 after she was reported to have fallen ill on Wednesday.

The children further noted: “We reiterate to the contrary that we all grew up in a loving environment where we first hand witnessed the affection of both of our parents.

“We are not unmindful that as with any marriage of 33 years, our parents’ marriage had its ups and down. However, this never ever at any point whatsoever disintegrated into any form of domestic violence.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment