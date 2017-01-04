China confiscates over 16m illegal publications in 2016

Chinese law enforcers in 2016 confiscated over 16 million illegal publications, and shut down or banned over 14,000 websites disseminating harmful information.

The figures were released by the National Office against Pornographic and Illegal Publications on Wednesday.

In 2016 the office “disposed of” over 4.5 million items of online pornography as well as other harmful information, handling over 600 criminal cases with over 1,300 people criminally penalised.

The office launched crackdowns on irregularities in cloud computing, online live-streaming and news portals, as well as crackdowns on illegal publications and piracy.

Over 4.6 million pirated publications and over 900,000 copies of illegal newspapers or journals were confiscated in the fight against piracy. (Xinhua/NAN)

