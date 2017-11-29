China decries U.S. anti-dumping probes

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the latest U.S. anti-dumping probes on Chinese general aluminum alloy sheets exported to the country.

An MOC statement quoted ministry official Wang Hejun as saying “China is strongly discontent with the trade protectionism tendency shown in the U.S. move.”

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese general aluminum alloy sheets in a rare “self-initiated’’ tactic.

The self-initiated trade investigation into imports of Chinese general aluminum alloy sheets marks the first time in the past 25 years that the U.S. government has launched such probes without requests from U.S. companies or industries.

mm
News Agency of Nigeria

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON