China’s Jiangling Motors unit awarded electric car licence

China has on Wednesday awarded its seventh electric vehicle production license to a

unit of Jiangling-Motors-Co-Ltd, according to a posting by China’s state-planner, as the country accelerates approvals for green-car-projects.

Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co Ltd has permission to proceed with a project to make 50,000 pure-electric-cars, according to a notice dated Monday in a database administered by the National-Development and Reform-Commission (NDRC).

The notice did not give further details. Government records separately show that Jiangling Motors is a shareholder.

China’s government has employed a raft of policies that spurred a boom in electric and plug-in hybrid cars since 2015.

It aims to cut air pollution that frequently blankets urban areas and to push its car industry to leap-frog ahead of global

automakers with long experience making internal combustion engine cars.

The country is accelerating approvals for electric vehicle-only-projects under a special programme, having approved a license for Chinese auto parts supplier Wanxiang-Group earlier this month, while officials say they will restrict new factories making traditional petrol cars. (Reuters/N

