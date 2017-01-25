China’s population to hit 1.45 billion by 2030

China’s population is expected to reach about 1.45 billion by 2030, according to the National Population Development Plan for 2016-2030 released by the State Council, China’s cabinet on Wednesday.

“The country will experience a key transitional period between 2021 and 2030 in its population development as it will witness a decrease in the number of people of working age, more elderly people, still active population migration and diversified family patterns.

“China’s basic national condition of a large population as well as the population pressure on economic and social development will fundamentally not change.

“The tensions between population and resources and environment will fundamentally not change,’’ according to the plan, which was signed and approved by Premier Li Keqiang.

The country will adhere to the family planning policy as a basic state policy, and fully implement the two-child policy to promote balanced population development, according to the plan.

The government will improve the policy adjustment mechanism for child birth, allocate public service resources rationally, improve development and support systems for families to achieve a suitable fertility rate, it said.

Efforts will also be made to improve the skill set of new workers, make full use of workers’ potentials, develop the human resources of the senior population, and make good use of international talent.

Measures will be taken to promote urbanisation, improve policies on population movement, address the problem of an aging population, promote women’s development, and enhance protection of minors and the disabled.

As at 2015, China’s population was 1.375 billion.

China allowed all married couples to have two children in 2016. This follows an earlier easing of the policy in 2013 that allowed couples to have a second child if either parent was an only child.

The latest change ended the one-child policy that was implemented in the late 1970s to rein in the surging population. (Xinhua/NAN)

