Chinese envoy seeks for partnership with Nollywood

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, on Saturday called for partnership between that country’s movie industry and Nollywood.

He said such partnership would further boost China and Nigeria’s bilateral relations.

The envoy said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 2017 Chinese New Year Fair held in Abuja.

The new year, also known as the year of the rooster, is China’s primary annual holiday marked traditionally by riotous displays of fireworks and countless firecrackers.

According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Rooster are brave, responsible and punctual.

Pingjian added that such collaboration will also serve as a platform for exchange and transfer of cultural heritage between the two countries.

“China and Nigeria have very rich culture and arts, which can be promoted and harnessed through movies to strengthen our relationship.

“If we exchange what define us as people, like music, dressing and other cultural identity, then we will accept one another better”, he said.

According to Pingjian, the two countries have rich potentials and opportunities in the motion picture industry.

He said this could also be explore for the economic benefit of both countries.

“The Nigerian Nollywood is rated the second largest in the world, and China is also doing very well in film making.

“I urge investors and stakeholders in film making sector from both countries to work together for the growth and benefit of the two countries.

“China has invested in various sectors of the Nigeria economy such agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructural development, and such has really have mutual benefits for both countries.

NAN reports that the Chinese New Year, also known as the “Spring Festival”, is an important Chinese festival celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.

Celebrations traditionally run from the evening proceeding the first day, to the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the first calendar month.

The first day of the New Year falls on the new moon between Jan 21 and February 20.

This year’s celebration was hosted by the Embassy of the People Republic of China and the China Cultural Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

Highlights at the event included Chinese arts and exhibitions, play, games as well as performances by a Nigerian cultural troupe.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment