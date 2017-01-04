Chinese envoy to travel abroad to work on political solution for Syria

A special envoy of the Chinese Government on the Syrian issue will travel to Geneva, the European Union, Turkey and Russia in efforts to work on a political solution to the Syrian crisis

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing on Wednesday in Beijing.

“The visit of Xie Xiaoyan is aimed at enhancing communication with the parties concerned, supporting global efforts in promoting peace and pushing forward a political solution at an early date.

“China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been playing a positive and constructive role in resolving the Syrian crisis.

“Recently, the Syrian Government and major opposition groups reached a nationwide ceasefire deal and agreed to start peace talks, which brought new opportunity for a political solution to the Syrian issue,’’ Geng said.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Syria cease-fire arrangement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

As well as new peace talks among conflicting parties set to be held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan.

Xie, China’s former ambassador to Iran and Ethiopia as well as representative to the African Union, was appointed special envoy on the Syrian issue in March 2016.

According to Geng, the aim is to enhance dialogue, contributing Chinese wisdom and communicating with other parties to facilitate a solution. (Xinhua/NAN)

